First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

FUNC stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 4,245 shares of company stock worth $77,146 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

