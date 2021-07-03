Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Fission Uranium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 131,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $309.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

