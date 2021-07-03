Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.