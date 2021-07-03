Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

