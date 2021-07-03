Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

