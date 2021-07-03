Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DCRB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

