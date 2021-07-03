Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,247 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,207,040. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.