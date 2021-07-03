Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

