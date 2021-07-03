Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Boosted by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 15.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

