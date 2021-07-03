Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

