Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Healthcare Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.76 billion 1.34 $98.68 million $1.32 23.94

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 6.00% 21.85% 13.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client's facility. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its services to approximately 3,000 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

