Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Forward Air worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

