Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

