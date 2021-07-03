Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $794.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.05 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

