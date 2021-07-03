Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.66

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 278781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

