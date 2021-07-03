Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 71,703 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

