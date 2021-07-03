Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

