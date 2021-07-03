Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

FME opened at €69.04 ($81.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €67.29. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

