Friess Associates LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Friess Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,111 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock worth $49,338,720. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.40. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

