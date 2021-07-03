Friess Associates LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Shares of MKSI opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

