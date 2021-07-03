Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TOBAF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

