Furucombo Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $213,699.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

