FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.90.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.