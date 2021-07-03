FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

