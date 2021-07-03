FY2021 EPS Estimates for Qumu Co. Cut by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qumu in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

QUMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

