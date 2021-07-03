FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,823.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

