FY2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

