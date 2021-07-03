FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Reduced by Analyst

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ORTX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

