FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.77 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 277.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 38.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $288,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

