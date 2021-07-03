GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

