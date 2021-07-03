Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.05). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 197,217 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.80. The company has a market capitalization of £436.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

