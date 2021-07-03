Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Reaches $10.74 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $107,424.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00007006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.00756806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.07701274 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

