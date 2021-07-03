Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.44 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 199.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,021 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

SLQT opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

