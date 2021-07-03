Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $39,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

