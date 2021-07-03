Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Sunnova Energy International worth $40,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVA stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

