Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,947 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $41,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.