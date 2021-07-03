Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.65. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 19,835 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.