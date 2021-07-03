Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.65. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 19,835 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock has a market cap of C$116.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
