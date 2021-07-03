Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,250 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,625,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

