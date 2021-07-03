Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$46.25 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$19.29 and a one year high of C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -270.47.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

