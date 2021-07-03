Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

