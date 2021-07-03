Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GVDBF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,717.62 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,619.04 and a one year high of $4,741.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,319.34.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

