Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GVDBF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,717.62 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,619.04 and a one year high of $4,741.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,319.34.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

