Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 543,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,549. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.