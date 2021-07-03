Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 342,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 167,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

About Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

