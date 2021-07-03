Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.