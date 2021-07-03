GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that GMS will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.