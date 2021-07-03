GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GLGDF stock remained flat at $$2.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,615. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

