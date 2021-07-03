Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

