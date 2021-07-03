Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 79,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,772. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

