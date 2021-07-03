Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

GDEN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 79,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,306. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

