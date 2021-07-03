Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $486,289.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $486,289.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00169566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,742.16 or 0.99854032 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

